Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $601,000 Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 347.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 71,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,061,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,810,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,248,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,023,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ULTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective (down previously from $585.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.45.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA opened at $381.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $471.69. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $368.02 and a fifty-two week high of $574.76. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 61.64%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 26.43 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 20,950 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.39, for a total transaction of $11,027,870.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,936.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.26, for a total transaction of $263,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,222.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,552 shares of company stock worth $12,920,326. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.