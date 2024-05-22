Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $607,000 Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 19.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 28.7% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Roblox by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 58,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.76.

Roblox Trading Down 3.1 %

RBLX opened at $32.54 on Wednesday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.88 and a fifty-two week high of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.54 and its 200 day moving average is $39.51.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,122.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 41,666 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $1,671,639.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,209,180.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $1,220,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 396,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,138,122.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,608 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,094. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.