Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $614,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 113.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 80,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.70.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

