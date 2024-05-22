Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 153 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Littelfuse

In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total transaction of $366,406.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Littelfuse news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 1,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.74, for a total value of $366,406.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,923.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 1,305 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.25, for a total transaction of $326,576.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,959 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LFUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Baird R W upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Littelfuse from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

Littelfuse Stock Performance

LFUS opened at $261.72 on Wednesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.80 and a 1-year high of $309.94. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. Littelfuse had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $535.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 29.78%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

