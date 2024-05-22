Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 334 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 17.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in WD-40 by 475.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in WD-40 by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 price target on shares of WD-40 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,771,424.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WD-40 news, CFO Sara Kathleen Hyzer bought 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $232.83 per share, with a total value of $49,592.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,053.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $232.22 per share, with a total value of $100,319.04. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 973 shares of company stock valued at $226,910. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $238.47 on Wednesday. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $182.53 and a fifty-two week high of $278.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.60 and a beta of -0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.75.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.51 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

WD-40 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.26%.

WD-40 Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

