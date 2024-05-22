Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Datadog by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Datadog from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Datadog Price Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $122.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 46.78 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.75. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.81 and a 12-month high of $138.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,851,883.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $15,064,484.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,419,630.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.28, for a total transaction of $1,954,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 275,191 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,883.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.