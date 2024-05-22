Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 185,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 14,837 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 119,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 84,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS QJUN opened at $26.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.