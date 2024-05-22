Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:RAAX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF were worth $620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,597,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,492,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF in the third quarter worth $704,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $288,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period.

RAAX stock opened at $28.00 on Wednesday. VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $28.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.15 and its 200 day moving average is $26.04. The company has a market capitalization of $82.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46.

The VanEck Inflation Allocation ETF (RAAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds that seeks to maximize long-term real returns. It invests in ETPs with exposure to real assets, such as real estate, commodities, natural resources, or infrastructure, and may hold up to 100% cash or equivalents.

