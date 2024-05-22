Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,037 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,755,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,204,000 after buying an additional 28,184 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 171,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 543,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 128,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000.

iShares International Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $30.56 on Wednesday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

