Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,006 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,896,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,806,000. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 170.3% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 439,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,195,000 after buying an additional 276,920 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,262,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,748,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $47.49 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $33.67 and a 12 month high of $48.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.42.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.