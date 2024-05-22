Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,016 Shares of First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust International IPO ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $547,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in First Trust International IPO ETF by 68.7% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust International IPO ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International IPO ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International IPO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000.

First Trust International IPO ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FPXI opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day moving average is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $162.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.81. First Trust International IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $36.02 and a 1-year high of $47.81.

About First Trust International IPO ETF

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

