Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 10,406 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,406 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FDEC opened at $41.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $872.78 million, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

