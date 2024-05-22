Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 11,586 Shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Free Report) by 47.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FDRR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after buying an additional 15,852 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Stock Up 0.2 %

FDRR stock opened at $47.38 on Wednesday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $38.14 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $540.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.31.

About Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates

The Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity Dividend for Rising Rates index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies in developed nations that exhibit strong dividend characteristics and have a positive correlation to increasing 10-year US Treasury yields.

