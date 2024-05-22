Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,398 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,398 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,467,000. Certuity LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 74,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,096,000 after purchasing an additional 42,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.40 and its 200 day moving average is $96.14. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.90 and a fifty-two week high of $102.43.

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

