Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,867 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Hormel Foods by 15.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 4,067 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 893.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 10,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 777,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,584,000 after acquiring an additional 105,096 shares during the last quarter. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $36.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.28. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $28.51 and a 12-month high of $41.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its 200 day moving average is $32.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,844.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $1,414,872. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

