Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 288 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 414.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Royal Gold news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,351. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $304,685. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $134.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.36 and a 200 day moving average of $117.21. Royal Gold, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $134.56.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 7.96%. Royal Gold’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.20%.

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Articles

