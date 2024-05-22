Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Sells 964 Shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VALQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 344,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,774,000 after acquiring an additional 38,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,465,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 48,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period.

American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF Price Performance

VALQ stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.67 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.80. American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF has a 12 month low of $46.35 and a 12 month high of $58.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average is $54.35.

About American Century STOXX US Quality Value ETF

The American Century STOXX U.S. Quality Value ETF (VALQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US companies that are selected and weighted based on value and income characteristics. VALQ was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

