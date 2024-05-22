Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 8.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,644,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $638,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,435 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Genpact by 18.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,948,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,733,000 after acquiring an additional 452,612 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Genpact by 14.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,484,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,664,000 after acquiring an additional 321,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Genpact by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,215,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,898,000 after acquiring an additional 432,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Genpact by 7.2% during the third quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,163,000 after acquiring an additional 144,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Genpact in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Genpact stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day moving average is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 17.43%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

