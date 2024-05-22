Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Free Report) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,581 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October by 418.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000.

Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IOCT opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.41. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $29.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.06.

About Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – October (IOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

