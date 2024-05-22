Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth about $434,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 238.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 576,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,616,000 after acquiring an additional 406,392 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

Shares of FFEB stock opened at $45.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $810.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.90 and a 200 day moving average of $43.39.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

