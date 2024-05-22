Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL) Director Pedro Henrique Mariani Sells 5,000 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $71.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. The company has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BALL. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Ball from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ball from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.23.

View Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Institutional Trading of Ball

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ball by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,855,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,214,000 after purchasing an additional 267,479 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 21,062,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,527,000 after buying an additional 998,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,853,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,408,000 after buying an additional 72,585 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ball by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,815,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,526,000 after buying an additional 1,645,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ball by 3.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,138,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,248,000 after acquiring an additional 115,133 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.