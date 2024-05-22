Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,689 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMO. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 192.1% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3,375.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 63.5% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 45.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BMO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $94.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.03. The company has a market cap of $69.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $73.98 and a fifty-two week high of $100.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 7.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.1172 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. This represents a $4.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company's personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

