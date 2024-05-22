Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,018,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 18.1% in the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 2,031,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after buying an additional 311,293 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 0.8% in the third quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,210,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,858,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 423.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,085,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,235,000 after buying an additional 878,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 33.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 716,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,553,000 after buying an additional 178,620 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

OZK opened at $48.33 on Wednesday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.24.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.07. Bank OZK had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $406.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

