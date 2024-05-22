Barings LLC Acquires 904 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,259 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Barings LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $953.86 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $298.06 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 79.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $885.48 and its 200 day moving average is $694.58.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 23.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $820.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,002.18.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

