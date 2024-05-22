BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) by 55.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 400.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,570,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857,340 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of BCE by 20.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,007,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $423,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,418 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of BCE by 83.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,418,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,200 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 4,046.0% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,075,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of BCE by 57.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,318,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,908,000 after acquiring an additional 843,626 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BCE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC raised shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

BCE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BCE opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.82 and a 12-month high of $46.95. The company has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.18.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.738 dividend. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 204.86%.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.