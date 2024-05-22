Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 279,496.9% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,672,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670,394 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,122,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,639,000 after buying an additional 3,390,924 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,820,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,357,000 after buying an additional 1,407,793 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2,666.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,420,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth $31,426,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 65,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $2,270,756.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,521,174.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 166,405 shares of company stock worth $5,855,142. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PINS opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. Research analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.26.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

