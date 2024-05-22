Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 2,420 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,604,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,461,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 34,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 803,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,844,000 after buying an additional 30,237 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coterra Energy news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,783,071.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.22. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.91 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 10.75%. On average, analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 48.55%.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

