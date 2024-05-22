Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arista Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 242.1% in the fourth quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $51.94 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.99 and a 12-month high of $52.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.18.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

