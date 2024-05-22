Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 60,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArrowMark Financial were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ArrowMark Financial alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BANX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,930 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 222,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after buying an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. 24.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArrowMark Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BANX opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $19.50.

ArrowMark Financial Increases Dividend

About ArrowMark Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from ArrowMark Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.82%.

(Free Report)

ArrowMark Financial Corp. is a closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ArrowMark Asset Management, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global region. For its equity portion, the fund invests in stocks of companies operating across financials, banks sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArrowMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArrowMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.