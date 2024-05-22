Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 36,900.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 174.2% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, insider Frank R. Jimenez bought 1,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,909.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Jan Makela sold 20,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,916.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,167,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank R. Jimenez purchased 1,315 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $76.52 per share, with a total value of $100,623.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,796 shares in the company, valued at $5,799,909.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $81.94 on Wednesday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.35 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.64 and its 200-day moving average is $80.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on GEHC shares. Argus lifted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

