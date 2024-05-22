Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 75,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

PWB opened at $90.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $860.04 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 1.12. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $90.92.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

