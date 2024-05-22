Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vestis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSTS opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. Vestis Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.37.

Vestis ( NYSE:VSTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.54 million. Vestis’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestis Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Vestis from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vestis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

In other Vestis news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,343.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corvex Management Lp purchased 1,828,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $17,439,205.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 14,973,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,844,203.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon purchased 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, for a total transaction of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,343.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,653,069 shares of company stock worth $26,361,402 over the last three months.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

