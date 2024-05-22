Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 1,198 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,018,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celanese by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,009,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,805,000 after acquiring an additional 56,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Celanese from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.78.

NYSE CE opened at $155.43 on Wednesday. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $103.23 and a 12-month high of $172.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.29. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 15.41%.

In other news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $313,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $156.43 per share, with a total value of $93,388.71. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,987,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

