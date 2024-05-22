Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 17,415 Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,969 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 17,415 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 4,306.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $31.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.10. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.16 and a 12 month high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals ( NASDAQ:DMLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.42 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 66.57% and a return on equity of 59.35%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is 121.79%.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,128.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,096.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

