Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 725,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,698,000 after acquiring an additional 39,137 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 172,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,732,000 after purchasing an additional 42,946 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Enstar Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 101,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,959,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 111.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,906,000 after buying an additional 34,674 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com downgraded Enstar Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGR opened at $308.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $296.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.99. Enstar Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $225.81 and a fifty-two week high of $315.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $31.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 77.65%.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

