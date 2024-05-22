Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after purchasing an additional 402,559 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 681,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,743,000 after purchasing an additional 192,546 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 814.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 181,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,448,000 after purchasing an additional 161,909 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2,659.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 152,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,369,000 after purchasing an additional 147,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 32,648.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 134,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,619,000 after purchasing an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUM opened at $355.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $322.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Humana from $415.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Humana in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $426.39.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

