Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 10 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plancorp LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP boosted its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZO. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,115.24.

AutoZone Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $2,827.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,029.12 and its 200 day moving average is $2,827.17. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,277.88 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.75 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.70% and a negative return on equity of 56.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $34.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total value of $8,993,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $8,756,456.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,990 shares of company stock worth $50,335,193 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

