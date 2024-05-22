Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,056 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GGG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 3,063.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 21.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 122,377.8% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 99,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 99,126 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 313,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,830,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 16.2% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,088 shares of company stock worth $4,000,485. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $83.15 on Wednesday. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.19 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

