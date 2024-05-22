Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 13,614 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 75.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,614 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in shares of Biogen by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 35,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the last quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 52.9% in the third quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 35.2% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Biogen by 13.8% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $227.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.44 and a 12-month high of $319.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. Analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Wedbush upped their target price on Biogen from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $364.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

