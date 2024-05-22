Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Moderna by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 386,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,992,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total value of $1,628,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at $231,399,790.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.54, for a total transaction of $1,628,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,131,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,399,790.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,209 shares of company stock worth $18,588,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $143.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $143.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.37.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.5 EPS for the current year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

