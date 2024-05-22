Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 28,726 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,726 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,108,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,712,000 after acquiring an additional 39,160 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,058,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 91,845 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 586,058 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PGX opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

