Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 290 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.89.

TEL stock opened at $151.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.88 and a 200-day moving average of $139.42.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

