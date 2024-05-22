Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 4,142 Shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LDP. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 306.8% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 86,299 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 657.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 95,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 82,524 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,345,000 after acquiring an additional 44,001 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 8.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after acquiring an additional 34,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $521,000.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE LDP opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.12. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th.

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

