Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 618 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 618 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2,928.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 78,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 75,595 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 86,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after purchasing an additional 30,977 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.69 and a fifty-two week high of $116.93.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
