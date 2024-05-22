Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 67 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gartner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,010,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gartner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,813 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $208,328,000 after purchasing an additional 10,828 shares during the period. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $960,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total transaction of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.09, for a total value of $2,350,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 618,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,626,091.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 1,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.76, for a total value of $694,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,124 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $449.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $450.12. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.61 and a twelve month high of $486.54.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 141.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

