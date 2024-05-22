BNP Paribas Financial Markets Acquires 35,632 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,628 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,840,668 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,274,000 after acquiring an additional 265,583 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $192,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 186,627 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $111,647,000 after purchasing an additional 166,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 172.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ali John Mirshekari purchased 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the purchase, the director now owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,776.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST opened at $42.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.64. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $30.56 and a twelve month high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.58% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -436.32%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

