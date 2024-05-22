BNP Paribas Financial Markets Boosts Position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 82.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in LGI Homes were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LGIH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 54.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 16.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 6.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,234,000. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other LGI Homes news, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total value of $712,113.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 7,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $879,709.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,900.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles Michael Merdian sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.95, for a total transaction of $712,113.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,823.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,291. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $100.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 12.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.15 and a 12 month high of $141.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.36.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $390.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $74.00 target price (down from $88.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.50.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

