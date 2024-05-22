BNP Paribas Financial Markets Decreases Stock Position in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lowered its position in shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,093,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,289 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 82,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 83,963.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 136,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 136,020 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho reduced their target price on New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

New Jersey Resources Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NJR opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.70. New Jersey Resources Co. has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $50.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.62.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.