BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets reduced its position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 51.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 140,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Delek US were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 510.1% during the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,747,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,675,000 after buying an additional 3,132,971 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Delek US by 2,421.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 937,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,195,000 after purchasing an additional 900,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $13,295,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at $7,464,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Delek US in the third quarter valued at about $3,147,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Delek US in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of DK opened at $28.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 1.34. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $33.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Delek US’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

