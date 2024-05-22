BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $4.12 Million Stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets decreased its holdings in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,554 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Shutterstock were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Shutterstock by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 433.3% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Shutterstock by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $40.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day moving average is $45.50. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Shutterstock Dividend Announcement

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Shutterstock had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Caine sold 5,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $233,387.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,704.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

